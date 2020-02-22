National Bank Financial Comments on Stelco Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stelco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Stelco has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.50.

