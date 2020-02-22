National Bank Financial Raises SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$14.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.19. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.93 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $520.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.29.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

