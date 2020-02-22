National Bank Financial Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$57.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Canada from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen cut Air Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.33.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$42.18 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$30.86 and a twelve month high of C$52.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at C$469,245.46. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 2,146 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.17, for a total value of C$107,665.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,511.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,005 shares of company stock valued at $946,314.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

