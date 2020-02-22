National Bank Financial Weighs in on Emera Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB upped their price objective on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.82.

Shares of EMA opened at C$60.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58. Emera has a 1 year low of C$46.03 and a 1 year high of C$60.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

