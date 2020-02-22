National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 939,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,475 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $31,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

