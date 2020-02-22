Neenah Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:NP)

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neenah in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Neenah’s FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Neenah’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NP. ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Neenah has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $538,718.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Neenah by 154.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neenah by 631.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 66,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Neenah by 146.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 36.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

