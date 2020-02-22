Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 120 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NESN. Barclays set a CHF 115 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 116 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 112.27.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.