Neutral Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Share Price

Media headlines about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Walt Disney’s ranking:

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.21 and its 200 day moving average is $139.37. The firm has a market cap of $250.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.