Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.87

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.87 and last traded at $61.26, with a volume of 4602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -141.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $57,435,000 after buying an additional 265,356 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $220,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $240,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,218,000 after buying an additional 261,722 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

