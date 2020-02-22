NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. NGL Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director Derek S. Reiners bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,047.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 350,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,723 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

NGL stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.54%. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -123.81%.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

