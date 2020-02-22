NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTDOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get NINTENDO LTD/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.90. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, analysts predict that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.