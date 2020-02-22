Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LASR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nlight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Nlight stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. Nlight has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $675.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 2.45.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nlight will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,067.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,405 shares of company stock valued at $419,298. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Nlight in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nlight by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nlight by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nlight by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nlight by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

