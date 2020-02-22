Noble (NYSE:NE) Stock Price Up 9.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $0.90, approximately 9,961,787 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 4,565,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.53 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 53.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

NE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Noble in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Noble in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in Noble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,508,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Noble by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,366,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Noble by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Noble by 300.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 931,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Noble by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,898,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $225.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.63.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

