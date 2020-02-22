Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 104.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 146,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,441,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,998,000 after buying an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JWN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.74.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.