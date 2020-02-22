Northcoast Research Comments on Trimble Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trimble in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of TRMB opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 4,069.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 1,166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,270,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,266 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $33,493,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Trimble by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $473,573,000 after purchasing an additional 784,810 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Trimble by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,231,000 after purchasing an additional 737,462 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $214,533.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,559.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,057 shares of company stock worth $4,256,085. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

