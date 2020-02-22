NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOW in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NOW’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DNOW. Cowen dropped their target price on NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.53 on Friday. NOW has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NOW by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,977,000 after buying an additional 299,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NOW by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,105,000 after buying an additional 1,091,338 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NOW by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,682,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NOW by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in NOW by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,543,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

