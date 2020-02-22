NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $9.69. NOW shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 38,280 shares.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. NOW had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOW by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 52,091 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOW by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 604,589 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NOW by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.45.

About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

