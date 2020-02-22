Nutrien Ltd Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$56.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.54. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$54.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total transaction of C$324,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,028.29.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

