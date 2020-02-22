Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Nutrien in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$56.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.54. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$54.34 and a twelve month high of C$73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total value of C$324,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$647,028.29.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.