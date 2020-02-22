NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NVE stock opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58. NVE has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $104.30. The stock has a market cap of $345.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $108,132.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,248.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $144,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,349.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,629 shares of company stock valued at $342,004. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in NVE in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NVE by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NVE by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVE by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NVE by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.