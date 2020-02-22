OceanaGold’s (OCANF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

OCANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of OceanaGold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of OceanaGold to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Shares of OCANF opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

