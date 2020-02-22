Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,267,000 after acquiring an additional 207,208 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,241,000 after acquiring an additional 470,378 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Omnicom Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,909,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,482,000 after acquiring an additional 141,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,199,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of OMC opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

