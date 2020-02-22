OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.14 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.66.

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,156,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,646,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,628,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,093,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.