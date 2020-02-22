Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.59. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.28.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $113.28 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day moving average is $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

