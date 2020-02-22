Oppenheimer Comments on Acasti Pharma Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Acasti Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACST. ValuEngine upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley cut Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of ACST opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.61. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.