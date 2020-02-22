Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Beyond Meat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BYND. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.26.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $117.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.69. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 450.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 580.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $2,514,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,046 shares of company stock worth $6,290,230 over the last quarter.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

