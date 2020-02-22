Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

OFIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

OFIX stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 461.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

