Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PCRX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,212.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. Pacira Biosciences has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $59,969.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,339.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $168,095.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,141 shares of company stock worth $1,303,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after buying an additional 384,794 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.