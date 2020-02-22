Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $243.00 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $192.17 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.37.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at $106,212,700.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.16.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

