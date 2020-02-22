Pearson’s (PSON) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 518 ($6.81) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 628.64 ($8.27).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 561.40 ($7.38) on Wednesday. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 590.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 695.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.21%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

