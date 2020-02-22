Peel Hunt Trims Renold (LON:RNO) Target Price to GBX 30

Renold (LON:RNO) had its target price lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON RNO opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Renold has a 1-year low of GBX 12.86 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 39 ($0.51).

About Renold

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

