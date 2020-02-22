Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.48

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.48 and last traded at $100.67, with a volume of 383977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.22.

PEGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -86.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $75,419.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at $31,751.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,121,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,990,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,239 in the last 90 days. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 675.2% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,857,000 after buying an additional 3,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 24.2% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,283,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,430,000 after buying an additional 640,640 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 23.7% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after buying an additional 395,247 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,157,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,764,000 after buying an additional 91,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,149,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,555,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

