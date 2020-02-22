Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Penn National Gaming traded as high as $39.08 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 89320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.83%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

