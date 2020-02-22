Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Given “Buy” Rating at HSBC

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HSBC in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 934 ($12.29) to GBX 974 ($12.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,015.90 ($13.36).

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 1,192.50 ($15.69) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 21.53. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 693.40 ($9.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,147.50 ($15.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,100.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 915.65.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

