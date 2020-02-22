Perpetual (ASX:PPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.47

Shares of Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$47.47 ($33.67) and last traded at A$47.27 ($33.52), with a volume of 777324 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$42.53 ($30.16).

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$42.70 and its 200 day moving average is A$39.16.

Get Perpetual alerts:

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Perpetual’s payout ratio is 101.50%.

Perpetual Company Profile (ASX:PPT)

Perpetual Limited offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.