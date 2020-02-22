Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,630 at HSBC

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at HSBC from GBX 2,830 ($37.23) to GBX 3,630 ($47.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,893 ($38.06) to GBX 3,128 ($41.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.75) price target (up from GBX 2,670 ($35.12)) on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,019.62 ($39.72).

LON PSN opened at GBX 3,282 ($43.17) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,975.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,201 ($42.11).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

