Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.53). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBPH. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

SBPH opened at $1.19 on Friday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $19.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.