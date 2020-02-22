Piper Sandler Comments on AtriCure Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for AtriCure in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Shares of ATRC opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AtriCure by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AtriCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares in the company, valued at $28,014,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,236,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,763 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

