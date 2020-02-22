Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Shares of WING stock opened at $99.67 on Friday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,093,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 169,039 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.