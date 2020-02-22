Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cadence Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,979.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $498,120 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

