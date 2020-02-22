Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.60.

POOL opened at $229.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.41 and its 200-day moving average is $207.69. Pool has a 52-week low of $154.16 and a 52-week high of $238.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pool will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 273.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 24.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

