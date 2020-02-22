Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.52.

TSE:PD opened at C$1.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$1.32 and a 1 year high of C$4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.64. The company has a market cap of $522.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

