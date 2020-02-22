Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Public Storage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.77.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $225.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $199.59 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.