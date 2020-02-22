Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) versus Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Critical Contrast

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Public Storage has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Public Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Rayonier shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Public Storage and Rayonier, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 4 7 2 0 1.85 Rayonier 1 4 2 0 2.14

Public Storage currently has a consensus target price of $234.29, indicating a potential upside of 3.77%. Rayonier has a consensus target price of $31.79, indicating a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Rayonier’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rayonier is more favorable than Public Storage.

Dividends

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Public Storage pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier pays out 234.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Rayonier is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Storage and Rayonier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $2.75 billion 14.32 $1.71 billion $10.56 21.38 Rayonier $711.60 million 5.40 $59.10 million $0.46 64.61

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier. Public Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 60.98% 33.96% 15.53% Rayonier 8.32% 3.76% 2.08%

Summary

Public Storage beats Rayonier on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (378,000 acres) and New Zealand (408,000 acres).

