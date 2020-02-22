Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for ARC Resources Ltd Issued By Cormark (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for ARC Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for ARC Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARX. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.60.

Shares of ARX opened at C$6.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.37 and a 52-week high of C$10.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -750.00%.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

