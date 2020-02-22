Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BHC. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429,396 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,379,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,185,000 after purchasing an additional 96,210 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,916,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,872,000 after purchasing an additional 127,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,120 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,906,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,041,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

