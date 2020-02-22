Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Issued By William Blair

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

NYSE CVNA opened at $110.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 2.19. Carvana has a 52-week low of $34.73 and a 52-week high of $115.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $5,829,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 96.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 584,622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Carvana by 14.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

