Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cfra cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

