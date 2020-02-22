Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Cut by Oppenheimer

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMED. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.07.

Shares of AMED opened at $194.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.01. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $202.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $420,147. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

