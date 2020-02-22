Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Decreased by Analyst

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Equities researchers at First Analysis decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CBIZ in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. First Analysis analyst J. Macdonald now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. First Analysis also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

CBZ opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 132.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 2,556.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $945,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,621,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $246,153.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,672. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

